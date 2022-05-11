Sporting a shorter haircut this summer and want one for your cat as well? Learn about all the do’s and don’ts of cat haircuts, and discover some of the best around!

So you want to give your cat a haircut for summer. Maybe you want to keep her cool on the hottest days — or you just love a particular cut and want to see your sweetie looking as fly as other cats with fancy haircuts. Either way, there are a few things to consider first. Then we’ll go over some of the most popular cat haircuts out there.

Does My Cat Need a Haircut?

The short answer is, probably not. Unless your cat has a matted coat, haircuts are usually unnecessary. It is a good idea, however, to groom your cat regularly as recommended by your veterinarian for your specific breed. Not only will it help remove shedding fur that would otherwise end up — well, everywhere — but it’s a great way to bond with your cat and get her used to being handled in case you need to give her a bath or take care of her after an injury.

People give their cats haircuts for various reasons: to reduce the flying fur of shedding, to reduce hairballs, and for sanitary reasons. If you do decide to give your cat a haircut, leave it to the professionals. Cats can easily become frightened of clippers, scissors, and other tools, and it’s easy to accidentally hurt your cat if you haven’t been well trained in the grooming arts.

With all that in mind, let’s move on to the haircuts!