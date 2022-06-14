How to Give Your Cat a Massage

AhhhhTheres the rub Lessons in the language of touch help owners and

shelter volunteers speak fluent bark and meow. In 1983, when I graduated from the Swedish Institute of Massage Therapy in New York City, my final paper was entitled, Massage Therapy from a Feline Point of View. I compared human and feline anatomy and physiology and adapted traditional Swedish massage techniques for cats. During my research, I noticed a dramatic change in the behavior of Mr. Grey, a feral cat from the woods in upstate New York who was my pioneer in pet massage. As I paid more attention to how I was petting him, he paid more attention to me. He became affectionate, responsive and then downright demanding of my affection, and I knew it coincided with the massages.

Sixteen years later, at the Peninsula Humane Society outside San Francisco, where I go regularly to massage the cats, I met a terrified and timid four-year old male cat. Weighing slightly more than four and one-half pounds, he was one of 25 flea-bitten, under socialized and malnourished cats who had been rescued from the home of an animal collector. He hid so far back in his cage that he became almost invisible to the people who passed by him every day. The first time we met, it took a few minutes for me to gently pry his claws from the shelf.For the first week, he cowered and shook as I held him in a towel. I attempted massage, but even the slightest touch was too intense. For the next few weeks, I patiently cradled this cat in my arms or held him securely on my lap and repeated gentle, soothing words. Gradually he began to accept being massaged with a soft bristle brush. Then, one quiet afternoon, I heard him purr for the first time. Needless to say, I adopted him. Five months earlier, he was slated for euthanasia. Today, Bodacious luxuriates in every massage technique I try on him. Some of his old fears are still with him, but now he clearly desires affection and attention. What a tribute to the power of touch! Medically speaking To some, the idea of massage for animals may seem frivolous. But the benefits of massage are clear, whoever the recipient. Physiologically, massage stimulates the bodys nerves, muscles, circulatory system and lymphatic system. It enhances range of motion, increases the supply of oxygen and nutrients to muscle cells, relieves muscle spasms and helps to flush away toxic compounds, such as lactic acid, that cause pain. Massage has been used therapeutically to aid in healing after injury or surgery, ease chronic stiffness and reduce the heart rate. At the University of Miami School of Medicine, Tiffany Field, Ph.D., established the first Touch Research Institute in 1992. Studies conducted at the Institute, which is devoted solely to the study of touch and its application in science and medicine, show that, among other benefits, massage can alleviate symptoms of depression and reduce stress hormones. Yet the benefits of massage are too often neglected in human psychology. It wasnt until years later that it was discovered that babies born in orphanages in the 1940s and 50s often died from not being held. Touch experiences underlie our emotional states, says Steven Lindsay, M.A., a dog trainer and animal behaviorist based in Philadelphia. Lindsay explains that massage stimulates production of endorphins (or opioids), which are connected to feelings of pain, grief, fear, joy, etc.Touch is direct access to emotion, he says. From people to pets What all this means to animals in sheltersas well as your animals at homeis of enormous value. The relaxation response is the big issue, the ability of the dog just to settle down and relax. If massage can do that consistently, its a miracle, says Lindsay, who started using massage on dogs about 10 years ago to calm overzealous puppies. He now sees it as a routine way to reduce stress in shelter animals, and he gives presentations to staff and volunteers in which massage is a component. Just three to five minutes of a systematic, quiet massage, he says, is extremely beneficial. Why? Because animals who get massaged regularly tend to get adopted quicker than those who dont receive the same TLC. At the Peninsula Humane Society, veterinarian Dr. Melissa Matthews notes that after receiving massages from volunteers, dogs are more personable during their interview sessions, and cats are often seen sitting at the front of their cages. Massage isnt a luxury for our animals, she adds, its a necessity. But it isnt just the animals who benefit. Its a win-win situation for everyone, says Beth Ward, Director of Animal Care at the Peninsula Humane Society. Both sides love the attention and affection, and volunteers know theyve given a tremendous gift.