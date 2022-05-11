Q: “I just got a new kitten. What is the best vaccine to get?”

A: The age of your pet, his needs, and the area where you live can greatly influence the types of vaccinations your cat receives and how often.

Cat & Kitten Vaccination Schedule

6-8 weeks

“Core” vaccines*: Feline distemper, Feline rhinotracheitis, Feline calicivirus

At the veterinarian’s discretion, based on risk: Chlamydia

*Each of the above “core” vaccines should be given every 3-4 weeks, with the final kitten vaccination administered at 14-16 weeks of age.

10-12 weeks

Second vaccination with “core” vaccines.

At the veterinarian’s discretion, based on risk: Feline leukemia

12-16 weeks

Rabies

14-16 weeks

Third vaccination with “core” vaccines

1 year