Cat & Kitten Vaccination Schedule
Q: “I just got a new kitten. What is the best vaccine to get?”
A: The age of your pet, his needs, and the area where you live can greatly influence the types of vaccinations your cat receives and how often.
6-8 weeks
- “Core” vaccines*: Feline distemper, Feline rhinotracheitis, Feline calicivirus
- At the veterinarian’s discretion, based on risk: Chlamydia
*Each of the above “core” vaccines should be given every 3-4 weeks, with the final kitten vaccination administered at 14-16 weeks of age.
10-12 weeks
- Second vaccination with “core” vaccines.
- At the veterinarian’s discretion, based on risk: Feline leukemia
12-16 weeks
- Rabies
14-16 weeks
- Third vaccination with “core” vaccines
1 year
- Vaccinate with “core” vaccines.
- Rabies
- At the veterinarian’s discretion, based on risk: Chlamydia, Feline leukemia