How to Prevent Freezing Drinking Water For Neighborhood Cats

The discs are just the right size to fit inside the under rim of some large dinner plates and water bowls. In the frigid outdoors their heat lasts 2-3 hours. If you can afford it, it's convenient to have two sets of discs - that way you can heat and bring one set to the colony, and pickup and bring back the set used the last time you were feeding.

Snuggle Safe is also great (wrapped in cloth the cats can't open) for providing warmth inside their shelters. Available for $20 from Foster & Smith (item #9B-9599). The link is:

http://www.drsfostersmith.com/product/prod_Display.cfm?siteid=1&pCatId=3487 or call 1-800-826-7206