The Weimaraner is built to move with great speed and endurance and combines grace, stamina, and an alert demeanor. They often have fine aristocratic features, with a kind expression. Their gait is smooth and effortless. Their short sleek coat is noted for its unique gray color.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The Weimaraner is bold and rambunctious, sometimes too much so for small children. They love to run and hike and can become frustrated and destructive if not provided with enough physical activity. The Weimaraner may not be good with small pets unless properly socialized with them. They can be stubborn or headstrong but often learn easily. They function best with an active family who enjoys outdoor activities and wants a fun-loving companion. Some have described them as needing much attention.
Upkeep
Daily strenuous exertion is a must for the Weimaraner. They are not a breed for city life unless their family jogs or runs daily. Even then, they need to stretch their legs, run, and explore in a large, safe area. Their coat care is minimal: occasional brushing to remove dead hair.
Health
- Major concerns: gastric torsion
- Minor concerns: spinal dysraphism, CHD, entropion, distichiasis, vWD, hemophilia A, hypertrophic osteodystrophy*
- Occasionally seen: ununited anconeal process, eversion of nictitating membrane, PRA, dwarfism, tricuspid valve dysplasia, persistent right aortic arch, hypothyroidism
- Suggested tests: hip, eye, thyroid, (vWD)
- Life span: 10–13 years
History
Germany has always been a country rich in wildlife, and German dog breeds have gained the reputation as some of the best in the world. The Weimaraner originated in the nineteenth century in an effort to create the ideal all-around dog that could hunt game of all sizes, including deer and bear. This effort was sponsored by the court of Weimer, and the breed was initially known as the Weimar Pointer. Some of the breed’s early relatives include the Bloodhound, Red Schweisshund, and early pointing breeds.
The origin of the Weimaraner’s distinctive gray color is unknown, but it was an early feature of the breed. This breed was strictly overseen by the German Weimaraner Club. Dogs could not be acquired by non-members, and membership was hard to obtain. Only when an American gained entry to the club and was allowed to take two dogs back to America in 1929 did the Weimaraner leave their native land.
Early American Weimaraners performed so extraordinarily in obedience competitions that they aroused great interest. As more people were attracted to the breed, they discovered their great worth as a companion. Today, the breed’s beauty and ability to be a wonderful companion has earned them a steady following.