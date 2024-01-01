A muscular, medium-sized, pariah-type dog, the Thai Ridgeback has a wedge-shaped head, prick ears, spotted or solid black or blue tongue, smooth and short coat in an array of colors with a tail that’s held vertically or curved upward. His distinct ridge on the back, which can be arranged in one of eight different patterns, is formed by hair growing in the opposite direction from the rest of his coat. Agile and athletic, with an impressive jumping ability, he was bred for hunting and guarding. The Thai Ridgeback maintains those same talents today and also is suitable as a companion dog.

