The Vizsla is lightly built but muscular, giving them speed and endurance. Their gait is light, graceful, smooth, and ground covering. Their short smooth coat is dense, providing some protection from the elements. Their golden rust color is a hallmark of the breed.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The Viszla is highly energetic. They are often great hiking partners and always on the lookout for interesting scents. They can become frustrated and destructive if not given adequate exercise. Most can be stubborn, some can be timid, and others can be overly excitable. They are often gentle, affectionate, and sensitive, and can be protective. The Vizsla makes a good companion for an active owner who spends a lot of time outdoors.
Upkeep
The Vizsla needs a lot of strenuous exercise every day. They are an active breed that cannot be expected to meet its energy requirements with a short walk or within a small yard. They need to jog or be allowed to run in a large enclosed area. Otherwise, their needs are minimal. Their coat requires little care except an occasional brushing to remove dead hair.
Health
- Major concerns: epilepsy
- Minor concerns: CHD, lymphosarcoma
- Occasionally seen: PRA, dwarfism, tricuspid valve dysplasia, persistent right aortic arch, hypothyroidism, vWD
- Suggested tests: hip, thyroid, eye, (cardiac), thyroid, (vWD)
- Life span: 10–14 years
History
The Vizsla’s forebears may have included breeds that the Magyars collected as they swarmed across Europe before settling in Hungary over a thousand years ago. Writings on falconry from the Middle Ages describe dogs of Vizsla type. The Hungarian plains were rich in game, and hunters wanted a fast but close-working dog that could not only point and retrieve but trail mammals over thick ground cover. The breed was unquestionably established by the eighteenth century, having found special favor with barons and warlords of the time.
By the end of the nineteenth century, however, the breed had greatly declined in numbers. They were revived through the discovery of about a dozen remaining dogs. World War II spread the Vizsla through out the world. Hungarians fleeing Russian occupation took their pointing dogs to various other countries, including America, where their handsome appearance and exceptional hunting abilities were soon appreciated. In America, the Viszla quickly gained admirers, and the breed is now regularly seen in the home. They are also sometimes called the Hungarian Vizsla or Hungarian Pointer.