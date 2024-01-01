Vizsla
Vizsla

The Vizsla is lightly built but muscular, giving them speed and endurance. Their gait is light, graceful, smooth, and ground covering. Their short smooth coat is dense, providing some protection from the elements. Their golden rust color is a hallmark of the breed.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dachshunds

What Are The Best Dog & Puppy Breeds for Kids?

What are the best dogs for kids? It all depends on your household’s activity level, family energy, and living situation. But, in general, you can’t go wrong with a dog that has a gentle demeanor, friendly attitude, trainable nature, and an ability to keep up with your family.

How to Teach a Dog Tricks

Dogs, young or old, love to learn. Include a reward and these four basic rules and you’ve got a recipe for successful dog tricks! Learn how to teach dog tricks like roll over, stay, or heel by starting each lesson with a: cue, reward, practice, praise.

Similar Breed