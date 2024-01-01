The Vizsla’s forebears may have included breeds that the Magyars collected as they swarmed across Europe before settling in Hungary over a thousand years ago. Writings on falconry from the Middle Ages describe dogs of Vizsla type. The Hungarian plains were rich in game, and hunters wanted a fast but close-working dog that could not only point and retrieve but trail mammals over thick ground cover. The breed was unquestionably established by the eighteenth century, having found special favor with barons and warlords of the time.

By the end of the nineteenth century, however, the breed had greatly declined in numbers. They were revived through the discovery of about a dozen remaining dogs. World War II spread the Vizsla through out the world. Hungarians fleeing Russian occupation took their pointing dogs to various other countries, including America, where their handsome appearance and exceptional hunting abilities were soon appreciated. In America, the Viszla quickly gained admirers, and the breed is now regularly seen in the home. They are also sometimes called the Hungarian Vizsla or Hungarian Pointer.