Wirehaired Pointing Griffon Dogs & Puppies

Wirehaired Pointing Griffons
Wirehaired Pointing Griffons

This strong breed can do well with any terrain. They are often slightly longer than tall, and of medium build. They functioned as both a retriever and pointer, and their size and build  reflects this. Their gait is efficient with low, catlike strides. Their coat is of medium length, straight and wiry, with a fine, downy, thick undercoat. This combination provides protection in the swampy country in which they originated, as well as insulation from cold and water. Their abundant facial furnishings contribute to their friendly expression.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

