The Siberian Husky combines power, speed, and endurance. They are moderately compact, slightly longer than they are tall, and of definite Northern heritage. They are quick and light on their feet, with a smooth and effortless stride exhibiting both good reach and drive. They have a double coat of medium length, with a soft, dense undercoat and straight, somewhat flat-lying outer coat. Their expression is often keen but friendly, interested, and sometimes even mischievous.

