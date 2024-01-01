Remains of spitz-type dogs have been found in Norway’s oldest archeological sites and in Viking grave sites from 900 a.d. The dogs traveled with the Vikings and were buried with them to continue their various duties in the afterlife. Today’s Buhund is the direct descendant of these dogs. The name Buhund roughly translates to farm (or homestead or mountain hut) dog. In many areas, every farm had one to herd and watch over sheep, cattle, pigs, reindeer, and various small livestock. Shepherds spent summers in mountain huts with their dogs to help control and watch the stock. The land was rocky, with steep slopes, and the dogs had to work on their own to gather stock, often finding and flushing them by barking. During shearing, they could walk over the sheeps’ backs to get from one side of a flock to the other. The Buhund remained an essential part of Norwegian farm life for centuries, until the importation of other breeds diminished their population in the early 1900s. The breed was first exhibited in agricultural shows in 1913. In the 1920s, Buhund shows were held with state-run sheep and goat shows, rekindling interest in the breed. The Norsk Buhund Club was founded in 1939. The Buhund came to England after World War II, and later, to America. The Norwegian Buhund Club of America was formed in 1983. The Buhund became a member of the AKC Herding Group in 2009.