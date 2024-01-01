Norwegian Buhund Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Norwegian Buhund
Norwegian Buhund

The Buhund is a typical northern breed of the spitz type, with erect ears, full and curled tail, and double coat—all of which protect the dog against the cold. The breed has a square build, with moderate substance and bone, and is slightly less than medium sized.  They are quick and sure-footed; their herding style is that of a loose-eyed upright breed, with a natural tendency to circle and gather. The gait is free and effortless, and temperament alert, self-confident, and lively. The outer coat is thick and hard but rather smooth. The undercoat is soft and dense.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How Often Should I Feed My Dog

How Often Should I Feed My Dog – Dog Feeding Schedule

One of the most common questions we receive from our clients concerns feeding. From how much to feed, what type of food to feed and what time(s) of day to feed, the options in today’s pet food market can perplex even the most educated pet owner. Not only do food-intake needs of each pet vary, but they change throughout his/her life. Read on for a general overview of our recommendations for keeping your pet at his/her optimal health through offering a well-balanced and healthy feeding routine.

How to Talk to Your Dog

How to Talk to Your Dog

What we say to our dogs is important. How we say it is crucial. Different tones of voice are used to distinguish between commands, corrections, and praise. Commands are given in a firm, strong tone of voice. No chanting please. Corrections get a little lower, sharper and growlier. Praise is more exuberant and excited — pleasant, but not so exuberant as to incite him to wiggle out of control.

Similar Breeds