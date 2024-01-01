Like most of the dogs of the spitz family, the Alaskan Malamute evolved in the Arctic regions, shaped by the adverse climatic conditions. The breed’s origin is unknown, but was first described living among the native Inuit people known as the Mahlemuts, who lived along Norton Sound on Alaska’s northwest coast. The word Mahlemut comes from Mahle, an Inuit tribe name, and mut, meaning village. The dogs served as hunting partners for big game, and hauled the heavy loads back home. These dogs were, of necessity, large and strong rather than fast, enabling one dog to do the work of many smaller dogs. They were an essential cog in these people’s lives and were treated almost as one of the family, although they were never pampered as pets. When the first outside explorers came to the region in the 1700s, they were impressed not only by the hardy dog but also by their owners’ obvious attachment to them.

With the discovery of gold in 1896, a flood of outsiders came to Alaska; for entertainment, they staged weight-pulling contests and races among their dogs. The native breeds were interbred with each other and those brought by settlers, often in an attempt to create a faster racer or simply supply the vast numbers of dogs needed to supply the gold rush. The pure Malamute was in danger of being lost.

In the 1920s, a New England dog racing enthusiast obtained some good specimens, and began to breed the traditional Malamutes. As the breed’s reputation grew, some were chosen to help Admiral Byrd in his 1933 trek to the South Pole. During World War II, the Malamute was once again called into service, this time to serve as freight haulers, pack animals, and search-and-rescue dogs. In 1935, the breed received AKC recognition and began a new phase as an imposing show dog and loyal pet.