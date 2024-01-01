The Pomsky is an intelligent and dapper mixed breed with Pomeranian and Siberian Husky parents. The Pomsky is a very new “designer breed,” as intentionally bred mixed dogs are popularly called, and the first recorded litter was born in 2012. The term “designer breed” is not an actual breed, but refers to a crossbred dog whose parents were chosen so the pup might exhibit certain desirable attributes of their foundation breeds. For example, a Pomsky dog might inherit the fun-loving nature of the Siberian Husky along with the small size of the Pomeranian. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so you’ll want to read up on their parent breeds, since you can’t be certain which genes will shine through!
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The Pomsky is an attention loving, funny, and intelligent dog. They can also be stubborn (a trait inherited from the Siberian Husky), so while they are trainable, they may not be as suitable for beginner dog parents. They can be vocal, especially if not properly trained from an early age, so that’s something to keep in mind if you have neighbors close by. Without proper socialization, the Pomsky can get a bit nervous around strangers. They tend to mostly bond with one person, but still may get along with others in the household. They would do better in a home with either older children or children who are used to having dogs around and can be very respectful of their space and boundaries. They can sometimes have a high prey drive, so may do better with animals their size or larger. Socialization with other animals from an early age will increase their chances of successfully living with other pets. Due to the Siberian Husky’s likelihood to roam, make sure to always keep your Pomsky leashed while on walks or in a securely fenced yard. They love attention and praise, so if you’re looking for a bonded, silly, and fun companion, the Pomsky may be a solid choice for you.
Upkeep
Pomskies have a moderate-to-high energy level, so some would be satisfied with one long walk per day, while others may need some added play sessions to burn their excess energy. Their intelligence requires some brain work as well, so you’d want to consider puzzle toys or training techniques to exercise your Pomsky’s brain.
Pomskies shed a lot of fur, so you’ll want to keep up with brushing regularly to keep the shedding under control. It’s recommended you take your Pomsky to the groomer once every three months or so for a trim so that daily brushing is more manageable for you and no knots are forming in your Pomsky’s fur. You’ll also want to clean out the ears, trim nails, brush teeth, and bathe your Pomsky as needed.
Health
- Major concerns: Allergies, Eye Problems, Dental Problems, Patellar Luxation
- Minor concerns: Collapsed Trachea, Hip Dysplasia, Skin Conditions
- Occasionally seen: Epilepsy, Heart Disease
- Suggested tests: Blood Count, Eye, Dental, Internal Imaging
- Life span:12-15 years
History
The Pomsky dog breed does not have a longstanding history at all! While it is believed that they may have originated sometime in 2009, the first “official” record of the Pomsky dates back to 2012 and happened in the United States. Due to the size difference between the two breeds, artificial insemination was used to cross the two. There are no definitive standards established when it comes to the traits of the Pomsky, especially because it is such a new occurrence. It’s no secret that these dogs are quite adorable and fun, so their popularity has quickly gained traction.