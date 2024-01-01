The Pomsky is an intelligent and dapper mixed breed with Pomeranian and Siberian Husky parents. The Pomsky is a very new “designer breed,” as intentionally bred mixed dogs are popularly called, and the first recorded litter was born in 2012. The term “designer breed” is not an actual breed, but refers to a crossbred dog whose parents were chosen so the pup might exhibit certain desirable attributes of their foundation breeds. For example, a Pomsky dog might inherit the fun-loving nature of the Siberian Husky along with the small size of the Pomeranian. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so you’ll want to read up on their parent breeds, since you can’t be certain which genes will shine through!

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!