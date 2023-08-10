Kee
Kee

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

5 to 22 pounds (proportionate to height)

height

Up to 13 inches (Toy), 13 to 15 inches (Miniature), 15 to 17 inches (Standard)

family

Northern

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

5 to 22 pounds (proportionate to height)

height

Up to 13 inches (Toy), 13 to 15 inches (Miniature), 15 to 17 inches (Standard)

family

Northern

With his wedge-shaped head, striking facial mask, prick ears and full tail that curls over the back, the Alaskan Klee Kai is a true reflection of his Northern roots, his spitz-type resemblance a smaller version of the well-known Alaskan Husky.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

 

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Temperament

Similar to other small breeds, the loyal and alert Alaskan Klee Kai is territorial and makes for an exceptional watchdog. He can be aloof and cautious among strangers, but is friendly and affectionate with his human family. Curious, energetic and intelligent, the Alaskan Klee Kai plays nice with children and other dogs, though he may not be suited for a home with pets smaller than him due to his high prey drive.

Upkeep

Despite the Alaskan Klee Kai’s thick double coat that moderately sheds, his grooming needs are fairly minimal. He generally enjoys grooming himself, so beyond regular brushing and occasional bathing, as well as regular teeth brushing, nail trimming and ear cleaning, not much upkeep is needed. However, keep in mind the Alaskan Klee Kai sheds seasonally and may require additional grooming. Highly energetic, active and quick, the Alaskan Klee Kai requires plenty of exercise, such as free play in a fenced yard or leashed walks, to avoid becoming high strung or anxious.

Health

  • Major Concerns: N/A
  • Minor Concerns: N/A
  • Occasionally Seen: Juvenile cataracts, liver disease, factor VII deficiency, pyometra, patellar luxation, cryptorchidism, cardiac issues, thyroid diseases
  • Suggested Tests: N/A
  • Lifespan: 10 to 13 years

History

The Alaskan Klee Kai originated in Alaska in the early 1970s when Linda Spurlin and her family desired a companion-sized version of the Alaskan Husky. Through the 1970s and 1980s, the Spurlins carefully chose and bred dogs held to their high standards for appearance and physical and mental soundness, thus creating this rare breed. The Alaskan Klee Kai became available to the public in 1988. Although Spurlin called the breed the Klee Kai, which is an Inuit term meaning “small dog,” it was renamed the Alaskan Klee Kai in 1995 before being officially recognized by the United Kennel Club in 1997.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Cute puppy

What Are The Requirements For Adopting a Pet?

Thank you for your interest in adopting a pet! Each adoption group that lists their pets on Petfinder has their own rules and requirements for adopting out pets. Petfinder doesn't dictate adoption group policy, including adoption requirements and whether out-of-state adoptions are allowed by each group.

Similar Breeds