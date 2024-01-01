The Chukchi people of northeast Asia developed the breed now known as the Siberian Husky. Their ancestry is unknown, but they are of obvious spitz origins, evolved over hundreds of years as a sledge dog for these nomadic people. During the Alaskan gold rush, dogs became a vital part of life in the Arctic regions.

In 1909 the first Chukchi huskies were brought to North America from Siberia for The All-Alaska sweepstakes race. Smaller and more docile than most of the other competitors in the race, they aroused little admiration, with the exception of one racer who was so impressed he imported seventy to train for the 1910 race. Throughout the rest of the year, the dogs earned their keep as utilitarian sledders, but it was in 1925 that they gained their greatest acclaim. Teams of Huskies raced 340 miles with life-saving serum for diphtheria stricken Nome, AK and were credited with saving the town. A statue in their honor stands in Central Park.

The first Siberian Huskies came to Canada, and then the rest of the United States, at around this time. The AKC recognized the breed in 1930. During World War II, many Siberians served in the U.S. Army’s Search and Rescue teams, further capturing the public’s admiration. The breed’s popularity continued to grow and now this breed is cherished family pet. They remain one of the most popular of the Arctic breeds.