The Sheepadoodle is an adorable and active crossbreed dog with Old English Sheepdog and Poodle parents. Like all “doodle dogs,” Sheepadoodles are popularly referred to as a “designer breed.” The term refers to a crossbreed dog who was purposefully bred in hopes of exhibiting specific positive attributes of their purebred parents. A Sheepadoodle, for example, may have the low-shedding coat of a poodle and the child-loving, homebody demeanor of the Old English Sheepdog. Crossbreed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals, and they could end up with different traits from either parent, so it’s good to check into the breed standards of both sides of their family if you are welcoming a Sheepadoodle into your life!
Sheepadoodles have a reputation as gentle and loyal protectors - truly a loving family companion. With their herding dog background, they are moderately active canines who will need regular exercise and room to romp. They tend to be a larger dog, usually a minimum of about 60 pounds, and their fluffy fur – a crowning glory - will require regular brushing. The most common coat color is a mix of black and white, but they can also come in solid colors of black or gray. All that fluff surrounds a cute and social dog who also has both energy and smarts.
Temperament
The amiable Sheepadoodle is generally a gentle and trustworthy family member. Given that Old English Sheepdog and Poodles both have a working dog ancestry, you can count on Sheepadoodles to also be athletic dogs who enjoy exercise with their human family. Affectionate people-pleasers, training will come fairly easily, and the intelligent Sheepadoodle will shine with positive, reward-based treats and praise, begun at an early age. It is important that they get mental stimulation to keep them from becoming bored and destructive. They also have the welcome reputation as a loyal family guardian who is also people friendly.
If introduced calmly and thoughtfully, especially at an early age, the Sheepadoodle welcomes other pets as family members, and likely will appreciate the social and mental stimulation of the company of other animals.
Upkeep
How much upkeep the Sheepadoodle’s beautiful wavy or curly coat will require will depend from which parent it was inherited. The Old English Sheepdog has a higher-shedding coat that will need constant brushing attention to keep it tangle free, and the Poodle has a low-shedding coat whose continual growth requires periodic trimming. Wherever your Sheepadoodle falls on the fur spectrum, your dog’s grooming needs will require a dedicated effort. Of course, every dog benefits from regular nail trimming 1-2 times a month, and regular dental brushing (ideally every day, but every 2-3 days is a great start)!
While the Sheepadoodle is generally a healthy dog, they can inherit health issues from their parent breeds, therefore regular veterinary well-visits are important.
With a mid-range energy level, the Sheepadoodle will be happiest with active families who can dedicate lots of game time. Especially if you are an apartment dweller, you’ll want to set aside time every day for outside exercise with your gentle but active Doodle.
Health
- Major concerns: Addison’s Disease, Diabetes, Gastric Dilation Volvulus (GDV), Hip Dysplasia.
- Minor concerns: Cataracts, Cerebellar Abiotrophy, Ectropion, Entropion, Glaucoma, Mitral Valve Dysplasia, Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia, Von Willebrand’s Disease
- Occasionally seen: Cardiomyopathy, Color Dilution Alopecia (CDA), Cushing Syndrome, Deafness, Epilepsy, Hemophilia, Wobbler Syndrome
- Suggested tests: BAER Testing, Blood and Urine Tests, Eye and Skin Examinations, X-Rays, Electrocardiogram, Myelography.
- Life span: 12-15 years DT
History
While it’s uncertain when the first Sheepadoodles were bred, it’s likely this crossbreed had their start in the 1980s and 90s when many popular breeds were bred with the Poodle in hopes that the pups would inherit the low-shedding Poodle coat qualities. The Sheepadoodle began gaining popularity as a large, family-friendly dog that might be better tolerated by allergy sufferers.