The Aussiedoodle is an active and intelligent mixed-breed dog with Australian Shepherd and Poodle parents. Often called a “designer breed”, “Aussiedoodle” is not really an actual breed designation. The term refers to intentionally crossing two distinct breeds with the hope that the puppies will exhibit the most desirable attributes of their parents -- for example the non-shedding coat of a Poodle and the intelligence of an Australian Shepherd. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and may tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so be sure to read up on both parent breeds, if you are interested in a “designer” breed.
If you’re looking for the Einstein of dogs, the Aussiedoodle is a great candidate since both Poodles and Australian Shepherds are intelligent breeds. They’re well known for their smarts and tend to be active and require exercise for both body and brain. Size will vary, since their Poodle parents also come in various sizes. Since they’re both smart AND agile, Aussiedoodles are a great option for a pet parent looking to get their pup involved in some flyball or agility training. Plus, have you ever seen a more adorable face? They’re incredibly hard to resist.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Aussiedoodles are high-spirited and intelligent, so it’s important to keep them well exercised by providing lots of playtime in a fenced area, long walks on leash, and interactive games. They also thrive with being given a “job” to do to keep them busy. The Australian Shepherd, one of their breeds of origin, is a herding dog, so this instinct may kick in at times! They may try to “herd” children or other animals (especially those smaller than them). It is important to train your Aussiedoodle with this behavior in mind early on. You can consult with a professional trainer for the best method to do so. Because they are outgoing and sweet dogs, they do make great family pets and usually get along well with children and other animals. Be sure that introductions with other pets are done slowly and keep your Aussiedoodle socialized from the start to ensure success with other animals.
Upkeep
Mental stimulation and proper exercise are key in the health and happiness of your Aussiedoodle or any Aussie mix. They need to work those brains! While they can thrive as an apartment dog with lots of daily exercise, they would also do exceptionally well in a home with a fenced in yard that they can run in. Due to their intelligence, they would also be good candidates for agility or flyball, or just working basic training tricks.
The fur of an Aussiedoodle can vary from wavy to tight curls to shorter coats. Depending on the Aussiedoodle, professional grooming may be required every two to three months. In addition, basic care like regular nail trims, ear cleaning, brushing, and teeth brushing are required.
Health
- Major concerns: Hip Dysplasia, Progressive Retinal Atrophy, Ivermectin Sensitivity (reactions to flea and tick medications)
- Minor concerns: Cataracts, Sebaceous Adenitis, Bloat, Nasal Solar Dermatitis, Pelger - Huet Syndrome, Von Willebrand's Disease
- Suggested tests: Eye, Hip, Blood Test DNA For VWD, Skin Scraping, X-Rays
- Life span: 10 to 13 years
History
The Aussiedoodle dog breed doesn’t have a long history in comparison with purebred pups. The Aussiedoodle is a newer occurrence, dating back to the late 1990s or early 2000s, possibly originating in North America. This smart and sweet mix may have existed due to accidental breeding before then, until their appeal as pets was recognized. It is easy to see why Aussiedoodles and Aussie mixes in general have gained popularity in the last 20 years, as they are adorable, playful and smart companion pets. They’re also suspected to be a better choice for those with allergies, lending to their gain in popularity, although no dog is truly hypoallergenic.