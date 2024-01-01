Old English Sheepdog Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
This is a square-proportioned, thick-set dog, combining agility with strength. The compact body of the Old English Sheepdog is broader at the rump than shoulders. A distinguishing characteristic is the topline, which is lower at the withers than the loin. The gait is free and powerful, ground covering, yet gives the appearance of being effortless. The dog may pace or amble at slower speeds. The ambling gait is sometimes described as a “bearlike” roll or shuffle. The coat is profuse, but not excessive. It consists of a waterproof undercoat and a hard, shaggy outer coat that is neither straight nor curly. The dog has an intelligent expression.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Grooming Tips – How to Trim Your Dogs Nails

Keeping your dog’s nails trimmed makes him more comfortable as well as reduces those scratches in your wood floor. Because you’ll need both hands to clip the nails, a second person to hold onto the dog is most helpful. Not all dogs are fans of having their nails trimmed. If your dog is one of them, it might be best to seek a professional to handle the chore.

Recall Training – Teaching a Dog to Come When Called

The most important lesson you can impart with your pet is to train your dog to come. A dog that responds immediately and consistently when you call them can enjoy freedoms that other dogs cannot. Such a dog can play in the dog run, hike with you in leash-free parks, and keep out of trouble in almost any situation. Even if you never plan to have your dog off its leash, things happen. Collars break, leashes slip, gates or doors are inadvertently left open. When an accident happens, having a reliable “recall” on your dog could very well save their life. While this article can’t cover all the different exercises that contribute to dog recall training, I’ve outlined a couple of fundamental ones.

