A Morkie is a cute crossbreed between a Maltese and a Yorkshire Terrier. This small and playful dog is often called a “designer breed,” a popular label for a dog originally bred to combine some of the very best attributes of its parental breeds, for example, the playfulness of a Yorkshire Terrier with the friendliness of a Maltese. With these two, the cute factor is way off the charts, as well! It’s important to remember that mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could reflect traits of one or the other parent. Because each pet’s personality can vary depending on how those genes get sorted out, it’s a good idea to read up on the Morkie’s parent breeds when exploring options for your new pet. Unlike purebred dogs, “designer breeds” don’t have breed standards that try to guarantee a size, fur type, or personality, so one Morkie might look a bit different from another!

 

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

