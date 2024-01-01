Yorkshire Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Yorkshire Terrier
Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier's heritage can be seen in their sharp, intelligent expression, confident carriage, and compact body. They a small breed, however, now more noted for their long, silky hair, which is often fine, glossy, and perfectly straight. Their color is a hallmark of this breed, with the blue a dark steel blue and the tan a clear tan.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

French Bull Dog

What Are the Cutest Dog & Puppy Breeds?

Tall, pointy ears or long, droopy ears? Tiny, fluffy bodies or large, regal bodies? Many varying characteristics go into what makes certain dog breeds the best-looking dogs. All dogs are cute, but we took some of the most popular choices out there to develop this list of the 15 cutest dog breeds.
 
Learn about their temperaments and care requirements to discover whether any of these beautiful dogs are right for you.

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Similar Breeds