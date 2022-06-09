How To Prepare Your Home for a New Puppy

Bringing a puppy home is truly one of life’s joys. Thoughtful pre-puppy preparations and a well-planned first 24 hours can give your new best friend a head start and make your dreams of the perfect family dog come true.

Before the Big Day (Puppy Preparation)

Once household discussions have established that everyone wants a dog of a certain age and breed, use Petfinder to search available pets for adoption. Now, family meetings should cover scheduling:

Who will take the pup to the papers or backyard and when?

Who will be in charge of feedings three to four times a day?

Who will make veterinary appointments for vaccinations and de-worming?

Also, take time to create a vocabulary list everyone will use. If Mom says “down” when Puppers climbs on the couch, Dad says “down” when he wants him to lie down, and Junior utters “sit down” when he expects the pup’s rear to hit the floor, the result will be one confused dog! Putting the schedule and vocabulary list in writing prevents confusion and will help dog walkers, nannies, and others involved in raising Puppers.

Next, draft a shopping list and purchase supplies: food and water bowls, chew toys, grooming supplies, bedding, collar and leash, identification tag, crate, gate, and odor neutralizer. Pre-puppy shopping allows you to order from wholesale catalogs or visit the pet superstore in the next county without the pressure of Puppers needing it right now.

How to Puppy Proof Your House

You’ll need to puppy-proof the area where the youngster will spend most of his time the first few months. This may mean taping loose electrical cords to baseboards; storing household chemicals on high shelves; removing plants, rugs, and breakables; setting up the crate; and installing gates. Once you think you’ve completely puppy-proofed, lie on the floor and look around once more to get a puppy’s-eye view.

If you have children, hold one last meeting to lay down the rules: Don’t overwhelm Pup the first day, and don’t fight over him or create mob scenes showing him to the neighborhood. Now you’re off to get Puppers.