The Affenpinscher is square-proportioned, compact and sturdy, with medium bone. This breed is a smaller version of a working terrier, and as such is not a delicate dog. This is an active, tough dog that is agile enough to catch and dispatch rodents. The gait is light, sound, and confident. The Affenpinscher has a monkey-like facial expression with long eyebrows and beard, which lends an air of comic seriousness. The rough coat is about 1 inch long on the body, somewhat longer on the head, neck, chest, stomach and legs. This coat type provided protection from pests and harsh conditions.

