The Silky Terrier is a miniature version of a working terrier, and as such retains many similar features. They are somewhat longer than tall, and though of refined bone, they often nonetheless have sufficient strength and substance. Their gait is free and light-footed; their expression is often piercingly keen. Their straight, single coat is silky and glossy, following the body outline rather than falling to the floor.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!