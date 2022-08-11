Miniature Pinscher
Miniature Pinscher

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

8-10 lb

height

10-12.5"

family

Pinscher

The Miniature Pinscher is athletic, spirited, and among the most energetic dogs. Despite their name, the Miniature Pinscher or "Min Pin" is not a miniature version of the Doberman Pinscher. In fact, the Min Pin is the older of the two breeds.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

