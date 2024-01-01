Miniature Pinscher Dogs & Puppies

Miniature Pinscher
Miniature Pinscher

The Miniature Pinscher is athletic, spirited, and among the most energetic dogs. Despite their name, the Miniature Pinscher or "Min Pin" is not a miniature version of the Doberman Pinscher. In fact, the Min Pin is the older of the two breeds.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

