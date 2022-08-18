English Springer Spaniel

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
English Springer Spaniel
English Springer Spaniel

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

40-50 lb

height

18-21"

family

Spaniel

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

40-50 lb

height

18-21"

family

Spaniel

The English Springer Spaniel is compactly built, upstanding with proud carriage, slightly longer than tall but with fairly long legs and a deep body. Their build should suggest a combination of strength, agility, and endurance. The outer coat is medium length, either flat or wavy, and the undercoat is soft and dense. This combination protects the dog from weather, water, and thorns. The gait is long and ground covering. The expression—alert, kindly, and trusting— is an essential feature of Springer type.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds