Doberman Pinscher
Doberman Pinscher

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

65-90 lb

height

24-28"

family

Mastiff

The Doberman is compactly built, muscular and powerful. They combine elegance and strength, speed and endurance. Their carriage is proud and alert, and their gait is free and vigorous. The Doberman coat is short, smooth, and hard, showing off the exceptionally clean-cut lines of this athletic breed.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

