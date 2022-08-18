The Chesapeake Bay Retriever was developed to hunt waterfowl under adverse conditions, facing strong tides in rough water, high winds, and sometimes even having to break through ice. They are extraordinary swimmers, with a strong, yet tender, bite enabling them to carry birds. They have powerful limbs and webbed feet. The Chessie is slightly longer than tall, with hindquarters as high, or higher, than its forequarters. The coat is rendered virtually waterproof by virtue of their oily, harsh outer coat and dense wooly undercoat. The color matches its working surroundings: any shade of brown, sedge, or dead grass.

