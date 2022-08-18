Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

55-80 lb

height

21-26"

family

Gun Dog

The Chesapeake Bay Retriever was developed to hunt waterfowl under adverse conditions, facing strong tides in rough water, high winds, and sometimes even having to break through ice. They are extraordinary swimmers, with a strong, yet tender, bite enabling them to carry birds. They have powerful limbs and webbed feet. The Chessie is slightly longer than tall, with hindquarters as high, or higher, than its forequarters. The coat is rendered virtually waterproof by virtue of their oily, harsh outer coat and dense wooly undercoat. The color matches its working surroundings: any shade of brown, sedge, or dead grass.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

