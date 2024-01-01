Cavapoo
Cavapoo

The Cavapoo is a designer breed dog consisting of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle. The term “designer breed”  refers to a mixed breed dog of two purebred parents chosen for certain desirable attributes, for example the non-shedding coat of a Poodle with the friendliness of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Note that mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both their foundation breeds if you find yourself into a dog labeled “designer!”

 

Cavapoos, who generally fall in the small-to-medium sized category, are busy, obedient little dogs who make great family pets due to their outgoing and friendly nature. They are as happy playing a fun game with you in the backyard as they are snuggling up next to you on the couch (once they properly burn off their extra energy). They are smart and enjoy a challenge to keep their minds working, so you’ll have lots of fun teaching them fun training tricks. If you are looking for a loyal companion with a slightly higher energy level, a Cavapoo might be for you.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

