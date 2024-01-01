The Cavapoo is a designer breed dog consisting of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle. The term “designer breed” refers to a mixed breed dog of two purebred parents chosen for certain desirable attributes, for example the non-shedding coat of a Poodle with the friendliness of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Note that mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both their foundation breeds if you find yourself into a dog labeled “designer!”
Cavapoos, who generally fall in the small-to-medium sized category, are busy, obedient little dogs who make great family pets due to their outgoing and friendly nature. They are as happy playing a fun game with you in the backyard as they are snuggling up next to you on the couch (once they properly burn off their extra energy). They are smart and enjoy a challenge to keep their minds working, so you’ll have lots of fun teaching them fun training tricks. If you are looking for a loyal companion with a slightly higher energy level, a Cavapoo might be for you.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Many Cavapoos have an award-winning personality and enjoy the company of their families very much. In fact, Cavapoos sometimes have trouble being alone and can suffer from separation anxiety, so they would do well in a home where they are not solo much of the time. To avoid future anxiety, proper socialization and training, starting at puppyhood, is encouraged. Cavapoos can thrive in most types of home because they are so amicable. They tend to get along well with children and will likely even greet a stranger with a wag of the tail. Be sure that smaller children are gentle, as the Cavapoo generally falls on the smaller side and could be easily injured. Cavapoos also do well with other pets in the home and wouldn’t mind having a dog or cat friend around with proper introductions. Having such big personalities, they will develop their own habits if not trained as soon as they become a member of your family, so be sure to offer them direction to develop good doggie manners!
Upkeep
The Cavapoo is an active, fun little dog! They do require activity, whether that means indoor play, a leisurely walk, or a romp in a fenced in yard. They enjoy interaction with other dogs, so play dates can also help them to burn some excess energy.
Because Cavapoos are low-shedding like a poodle, they can become quite fuzzy and will need regular visits to a groomer, unless you are skilled at trimming your pup. They can also be prone to ear infections, so keeping the ears clean is necessary. As with any breed, you will need to keep the nails regularly trimmed and teeth brushed to avoid plaque build-up!
Health
- Major concerns: Mitral Valve Dysplasia, Patellar Luxation
- Minor concerns: Entropion Cataracts
- Occasionally seen: Cavalier Episodic Falling Syndrome
- Suggested tests: Eyes, Heart, X-Rays,
- Life span: 12-15 years
History
Over the years, unintentional occurrences of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle have occurred, but intentional mixing started in the late 1990s in Australia. The main appeal of mixing the two was the calmer nature of the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel coupled with the intelligence of the Poodle. The fur of the Poodle was also considered more ideal for those suffering from allergies, although no dog is truly hypoallergenic. Popularity for the Cavapoo has gained since the 90’s, so just like purebred dogs, you can find Cavapoos waiting patiently to be adopted into forever homes from shelters and rescues!