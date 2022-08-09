This is an athletic dog of medium size and bone; The Australian Shepherd is lithe, agile, and slightly longer than it is tall. This breed is muscular and powerful enough to work all day, without sacrificing the speed and agility. This dog’s gait is free and easy, and must be able to change direction or speed instantly. The double coat is weather resistant, with the outer coat of medium texture and length, straight to wavy. The expression is keen, intelligent, and eager.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!