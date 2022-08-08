American Foxhounds
American Foxhounds

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

40-65 lb

height

21-25"

family

Scenthound

The American Foxhound is slighter of bone and higher on leg that the English Foxhound, with more rear angulation and arch over the loin. These attributes allow greater speed and agility over rough terrain. The American Foxhound has a melodious voice when on the trail. The coat is hard and of medium length. The expression is gentle and pleading.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

