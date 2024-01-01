Abyssinian Cats & Kittens

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Abyssinian
Abyssinian

The Abyssinian is often a colorful cat with a distinctly ticked coat, medium in size and regal in appearance; lithe, hard and muscular, showing eager activity and lively interest in their surroundings. They are often well balanced temperamentally and physically.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Cat playing with red ball

Entertainment for Cats: 5 Ways to Keep Kitty Happy

With their natural litheness and inquisitiveness, it seems cats are born for play. But, unfortunately, after kittenhood many pet parents tend to think of their cats as stodgy old souls who prefer napping in the sun to romping around the living room.

Maine Coon Cat Breed

What Are The Best Cat & Kitten Breeds For Kids?

Looking for a cat breed that's great for children? Look no further than these playful, affectionate companions.

Similar Breeds