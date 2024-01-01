Abyssinians aren't for those who want a cat that enjoys being picked up and cuddled. Because they can often be courageous, curious, and high-spirited, when they feel restrained Abyssinians tend to attempt to struggle free.

That's not to say Abyssinians are aloof or standoffish; they're typically affectionate, devoted, and loving companions. While typically not lap cats, they may prefer to sit next to you rather than on you. Nevertheless, they'll follow you from room to room to keep an eye on what you're doing.

While Abyssinians will cheerfully entertain themselves, they are most happy when they're very involved member of the household. They are particularly involved at dinnertime. Abyssinians regularly perform antics for your-and their-amusement, earning them the reputation of the clowns of the cat kingdom. They may perch on shoulders, crawl under covers, and sit beside you purring madly before racing off to bat imaginary butterflies and make flying leaps at the tallest bookcases.

Natural athletes, no closed room or cupboard is safe from their agile paws and inquiring minds. Vocally they tend to be quiet. They purr with great enthusiasm, however, particularly around dinner time. If you'll be away all day, you may want to consider providing a cat companion to keep your Abyssinians entertained or she will become bored and may act out. If you work all day and have an active social life at night, an Abyssinian may not be the cat for you.