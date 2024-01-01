Singapura Cats & Kittens

The appearance of an alert healthy small- to medium-sized muscular bodied cat with noticeably large eyes and ears in proportion to its head. Cat to have the illusion of refined delicate coloring.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 3 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

