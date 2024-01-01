The Singapura took its name from the Malay word for the Republic of Singapore, Singapura, which means “lion city.” That’s why Singapuras are known as little lions of love. Puras, happily unaware of the controversy that surrounded their creation, go right on being what they are: people pleasers.

At home in any situation, Puras love to be the center of attention, and they don’t seem to know the word stranger; they’re at the door with you to welcome anyone, whether they’re friends and family, or door to door salespeople. They’re curious, people-oriented, and remain playful well into old age. Their voices are quiet and unobtrusive, and they trust their humans implicitly.

Singapuras are not quite as active as Abyssinians, but they are plenty spirited nonetheless. These are busy cats with a daily agenda. They’re curious, affectionate, almost too intelligent, and are very much in tune with their favorite humans’ moods. They want to help with everything, whether you want them to or not. They help cook, clean, and help you make the beds as long as you don’t mind little furry lumps under the covers. Most important, they are as affectionate as they are active. As soon as a human friend provides an empty lap, they stop zipping around and settle in for a good session of petting, purring, forehead kisses, and loving looks from those large, liquid, trusting eyes.