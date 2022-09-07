Maria Goodavage writes Dogster’s For the Love of Dog blog and is an avid traveler with her dog Jake.This article was adapted from her book, The Dog Lover’s Companion to California. The 7th edition of the book will be out in June.

Good dogs make great hotel guests. They don’t steal towels, and they don’t get drunk and keep the neighbors up all night.

These days, the nation is brimming with lodgings whose owners welcome dogs. You can stay in all kinds of lodgings — from inexpensive motels to lovely bed-and-breakfast inns to posh hotels. But the basic dog etiquette rules are the same everywhere.

Here are the top 10 tips to make sure that both you and your dog are invited back: