Protect Your Dog From Dog Park Bullies

Dog parks can be a great place to let your dog socialize and burn off some excess energy.

Bullying means one dog is playing too rough for another (remember, the bully might be YOUR dog!), and when it happens, it's time to leave. Here are signs that play has stopped being fun:

Signs Your Dog Is Uncomfortable

Your dog might not come to you when he's feeling bullied or uncomfortable, so keep an eye out for these body-language cues:

A tail that is low or tucked under

Lip licking

Yawning

Barking while backing away from another dog

Avoiding eye contact and turning his head away when another dog approaches

What Does Good Play Look Like?

While it's important to remove your dog from a bullying situation, it's also good to know when play that looks rough to you is really fun for him. Here are signs your dog is having a great time:

Play bow

A tail wagging in wide sweeps or fast circles

A playful bark that's slightly higher than his "alert" bark at home

Play bows (see photo)

Reciprocation: each dog taking turns doing the chasing, pinning, etc.

The fact is, any dog of any breed, size, sex, age or temperament can be a bully -- or a victim of bullying -- and many dogs can go from bully to bullied in different contexts.

If your dog doesn't have a group of pals with whom he can play in a positive way at your local dog park, reach out to local pet parents, or check out Meetup.com, and organize playdates at a safe, fenced-in area. Your dog will thank you with a nice long nap afterwards!