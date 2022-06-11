Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
Ripe strawberries have a lot of vitamin C, antioxidants, and good fiber, which are beneficial for health, but can dogs eat strawberries? Unlike other fruits like grapes and raisins, which are toxic to a dog, strawberries are safe human food to share with your dog.
|Nutritional Facts for One Medium-Sized Strawberry
|- 4 Calories
|- 91% Water
|- 9 g Carbohydrates
|- 6 g Sugar
|- 4 kcal Energy
|- 2 mg Calcium, Ca
|- 40 G.I. (glycemic index) score
Are Strawberries Good For Dogs?
Although a dog can enjoy these juicy fruits as an occasional treat, strawberries contain high quantities of natural sugar. A dog’s gastrointestinal system can’t tolerate high levels of sugar, as this may result in an upset stomach.
However, that does not mean you can’t share this delicious treat. A ripe, raw strawberry, cut into slices for your dog has fiber to aid digestion. It's a good source of vitamin C for joint health, vitamin B for energy and muscle health, protein to support skin and coat, and magnesium for a healthy heart and bones.
Serving size: One Medium-Sized Strawberry (12g) = 4 calories
|UNIT
|NUTRIENT
|BENEFIT
|0.25 g
|Fiber
|Fiber helps to prevent constipation, diarrhea; plus, it helps to ward off colon cancer while also promoting healthy weight.
|0.08 g
|Protein
|Protein upkeeps a healthy skin and coat and prevents arthritis, inflammation, and allergies.
|7.3 mg
|Vitamin C
|Vitamin C supports the immune system and promotes joint health.
|19.1 mg
|Potassium
|Potassium helps ensure immune support for healthy muscles, fights off cellular damage, and aids in promoting heart health.
|1.9 - 6.31 mmol/100 g
|Antioxidants
|Known to reduce inflammation antioxidants fight off cancer.
|0.003 mg
|Vitamin B1
|Vitamin B1 provides energy while maintaining nerve and muscle function.
|0.006 mg
|Vitamin B6
|Vitamin B6 promotes muscle growth and optimal tissue health.
|0.28 µg
|Vitamin K
|Supporting blood-clotting Vitamin K also helps with bone development.
|0.37 µg
|Folate
|Folate helps metabolize amino acids while retaining the integrity of your dog’s cell membranes.
|1.6 mg
|Magnesium
|Magnesium supports heart health, muscle contraction and healthy bones.
Which Strawberries Are Bad For Dogs? FAQ's
QUESTION: Are there strawberry products that are bad for dogs?
ANSWER: A dog shouldn’t eat processed strawberries, or any fruit with artificial sweeteners, sugar, or syrup.
|Dogs Should Avoid These Foods with Strawberries
|Chocolate covered strawberries
|Strawberry or fruit cakes
|Canned strawberries
|Canned strawberry juices or powders
|Strawberry energy drink
|Strawberry jam, jelly, spread, preserves
|Baked goods
|Some vegetable drinks
|Salad dressings
|Fruit snacks and bars
|Cereals
Dog-Friendly Strawberry Recipes
QUESTION: Can dogs eat strawberries and dog-friendly strawberry recipes?
ANSWER: Yes, dogs can eat strawberries, and dog-friendly strawberry recipes, as an occasional treat.
|Dog-Friendly Strawberry Smoothie
|Ingredients:
|1) Blend all ingredients together.
|2) Serve one portion as a special treat occasionally.
|3) This recipe makes 3 portions.
|Dog-Friendly Strawberry Popsicle
|Ingredients:
|1) Wash strawberries thoroughly to clean off any pesticides or other chemicals.
|2) Blend peanut butter, water, and strawberries together.
|3) Pour into a popsicle mold.
|4) Add carrots as sticks to popsicle mold.
|5) Freeze for a couple hours.
|6) Serve one popsicle occasionally as a special treat.
|7) This recipe makes 3 portions.
|Dog-Friendly Dehydrated Strawberry Slices
|Ingredients:
|1) Wash strawberries thoroughly to clean off any pesticides or other chemicals.
|2) Cut off the tops of strawberries.
|3) Slice into quarter inch thick pieces.
|4) Evenly space out on the dehydrator tray.
|5) Dehydrate for 8 – 10 hours at 135 F.
|6) Remove from dehydrator and check that strawberries slices are dry.
|7) Cool for 25 – 40 minutes, or until completely cooled down.
|8) Store in a jar, in a cool dry place.
|9) Serve occasionally as a special treat.
How Do I Care For My Dog?
Get dog nutrition tips from experts plus, keep connected, and subscribe to the Petfinder Newsletter.