Ripe strawberries have a lot of vitamin C, antioxidants, and good fiber, which are beneficial for health, but can dogs eat strawberries? Unlike other fruits like grapes and raisins, which are toxic to a dog, strawberries are safe human food to share with your dog.

Nutritional Facts for One Medium-Sized Strawberry - 4 Calories - 91% Water - 9 g Carbohydrates - 6 g Sugar - 4 kcal Energy - 2 mg Calcium, Ca - 40 G.I. (glycemic index) score

Are Strawberries Good For Dogs?

Although a dog can enjoy these juicy fruits as an occasional treat, strawberries contain high quantities of natural sugar. A dog’s gastrointestinal system can’t tolerate high levels of sugar, as this may result in an upset stomach.

However, that does not mean you can’t share this delicious treat. A ripe, raw strawberry, cut into slices for your dog has fiber to aid digestion. It's a good source of vitamin C for joint health, vitamin B for energy and muscle health, protein to support skin and coat, and magnesium for a healthy heart and bones.

Serving size: One Medium-Sized Strawberry (12g) = 4 calories

UNIT NUTRIENT BENEFIT 0.25 g Fiber Fiber helps to prevent constipation, diarrhea; plus, it helps to ward off colon cancer while also promoting healthy weight. 0.08 g Protein Protein upkeeps a healthy skin and coat and prevents arthritis, inflammation, and allergies. 7.3 mg Vitamin C Vitamin C supports the immune system and promotes joint health. 19.1 mg Potassium Potassium helps ensure immune support for healthy muscles, fights off cellular damage, and aids in promoting heart health. 1.9 - 6.31 mmol/100 g Antioxidants Known to reduce inflammation antioxidants fight off cancer. 0.003 mg Vitamin B1 Vitamin B1 provides energy while maintaining nerve and muscle function. 0.006 mg Vitamin B6 Vitamin B6 promotes muscle growth and optimal tissue health. 0.28 µg Vitamin K Supporting blood-clotting Vitamin K also helps with bone development. 0.37 µg Folate Folate helps metabolize amino acids while retaining the integrity of your dog’s cell membranes. 1.6 mg Magnesium Magnesium supports heart health, muscle contraction and healthy bones.

Source: Purina; AZVets, USDA

Which Strawberries Are Bad For Dogs? FAQ's

QUESTION: Are there strawberry products that are bad for dogs?

ANSWER: A dog shouldn’t eat processed strawberries, or any fruit with artificial sweeteners, sugar, or syrup.

Dogs Should Avoid These Foods with Strawberries Chocolate covered strawberries Strawberry or fruit cakes Canned strawberries Canned strawberry juices or powders Strawberry energy drink Strawberry jam, jelly, spread, preserves Baked goods Some vegetable drinks Salad dressings Fruit snacks and bars Cereals

Dog-Friendly Strawberry Recipes

QUESTION: Can dogs eat strawberries and dog-friendly strawberry recipes?

ANSWER: Yes, dogs can eat strawberries, and dog-friendly strawberry recipes, as an occasional treat.

Dog-Friendly Strawberry Smoothie Ingredients: 1/2 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries

1/2 banana

1/ 4 Cup water 1) Blend all ingredients together. 2) Serve one portion as a special treat occasionally. 3) This recipe makes 3 portions.

Dog-Friendly Strawberry Popsicle Ingredients: 3 Unsweetened strawberries, tops cut-off

1 Spoonful peanut butter (NO xylitol and NO artificial sweetener as these are toxic to your dog)

Carrot sticks

Popsicle mold 1) Wash strawberries thoroughly to clean off any pesticides or other chemicals. 2) Blend peanut butter, water, and strawberries together. 3) Pour into a popsicle mold. 4) Add carrots as sticks to popsicle mold. 5) Freeze for a couple hours. 6) Serve one popsicle occasionally as a special treat. 7) This recipe makes 3 portions.

Dog-Friendly Dehydrated Strawberry Slices Ingredients: 4 Raw unsweetened strawberries

Dehydrator 1) Wash strawberries thoroughly to clean off any pesticides or other chemicals. 2) Cut off the tops of strawberries. 3) Slice into quarter inch thick pieces. 4) Evenly space out on the dehydrator tray. 5) Dehydrate for 8 – 10 hours at 135 F. 6) Remove from dehydrator and check that strawberries slices are dry. 7) Cool for 25 – 40 minutes, or until completely cooled down. 8) Store in a jar, in a cool dry place. 9) Serve occasionally as a special treat.

How Do I Care For My Dog?

