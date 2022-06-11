How often can dogs eat watermelon does not depend on the season. Watermelon is more than a summer fruit, it’s available all year. As long as the seeds and rind are removed, and this healthy snack is offered in moderation, when can dogs have seedless watermelon is up to you.

Seedless watermelon for dogs: Benefits

Questioning whether seedless watermelon is good for dogs? Then the answer is, it’s great for pups in small, infrequent amounts.

Just like most safe human foods to share with a dog, watermelon should be given sparingly as it contains seeds that can cause a blockage and a rind that may result in gastrointestinal upset such as diarrhea. Just one cup of diced, seedless watermelon can benefit your dog, and:

Maintain immune system health Repair damaged tissue Prevent free radicals that steal electrons from other cells, potentially reducing cancer. Boost serotonin in the brain, blood platelets, and bowels. Convert food into energy Support eye health Help muscles function Regulate blood pressure Prevent heart disease

Watermelon good for dogs: Nutrition Facts

Beyond being just a tasty snack, if sharing this juicy fruit is on your list of treats for your dog this year then you’ll be excited to learn more about the nutritional value of an occasional cup of seedless watermelon for dogs. One cup of seedless watermelon ensures your dog gets vitamins, minerals, amino acids, lycopene and antioxidants with up to:

40 mcg Vitamin A

5 mg Vitamin B6

5 mcg Vitamin C

35 mg Iron

155 mg Potassium

10 mg Calcium

5% Fiber

1 g Protein

5 g Carbohydrate (converts into energy)

5 g Sugar (natural, and insulated by fiber that releases slowly into the bloodstream)

Seedless watermelon comprises about 92% water, lots of healthy vitamins and is an excellent source of fiber. Keep in mind that seedless watermelon for dogs contains natural sugar, which is insulated by the fiber content allowing it to release slowly into the bloodstream, which means no sugar spikes.

Which seedless watermelon recipes to give a dog

DEHYDRATED WATERMELON FROZEN WATERMELON RAW WATERMELON Ingredients Ingredients Ingredients · 1 Seedless watermelon · 1 Seedless watermelon · 1 Seedless watermelon · 1 Dehydrator · 1 dog bone ice cube tray Instructions Instructions Instructions 1. Remove rind 1. Scoop flesh out of fruit into a blender 1. Cut into two inch thick wedges 2. Cut into quarter inch thick strips 2. Blend until smooth 2. Serve one wedge, occasionally 3. Spread out evenly in a dehydrator 3. Pour into bone molds 4. Dehydrate for 8-10 hours at 135 F 4. Freeze for a few hours 5. Remove from the dehydrator, and cool. 5. Serve one frozen dog bone 6. Serve one slice, occasionally

