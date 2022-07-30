Small Munsterlander
Small Munsterlander

Traits and Characteristics

weight

45 to 60 pounds (male), 40 to 55 pounds (female)

height

45 to 60 pounds (male), 40 to 55 pounds (female)

family

Gun Dog

This versatile hunting dog is prized for his elegant style, characterized by skillful retrieving, staunch pointing and meticulous tracking. Capable of enduring even the most difficult conditions on land and in water, the Small Munsterlander uses his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. His smooth, feathered coat can either be brown-and-white or roan (brown-and-white with brown ticking).

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

