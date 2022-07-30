Small MunsterlanderView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
weight
height
family
This versatile hunting dog is prized for his elegant style, characterized by skillful retrieving, staunch pointing and meticulous tracking. Capable of enduring even the most difficult conditions on land and in water, the Small Munsterlander uses his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. His smooth, feathered coat can either be brown-and-white or roan (brown-and-white with brown ticking).
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
