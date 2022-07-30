This versatile hunting dog is prized for his elegant style, characterized by skillful retrieving, staunch pointing and meticulous tracking. Capable of enduring even the most difficult conditions on land and in water, the Small Munsterlander uses his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. His smooth, feathered coat can either be brown-and-white or roan (brown-and-white with brown ticking).

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!