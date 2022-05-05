Q&A: How do I stop my dog from tearing up my blankets?

Q: How do we stop our 2-year-old adopted Vizsla-Collie-Lab mix from dragging out the blankets and tearing them apart? We have had her for three months and she is just a sweetheart otherwise! -- Judith W.

Andrea Arden, CPDT at Andrea Arden Dog Training in New York City, writes:

I had a Dobie who was obsessed with chewing and sucking on her blankets. I worked on helping her refocus her attention to food-stuffed chew toys instead. But it did take some extra-inventive stuffing techniques. Just putting dry kibble in them wasn't enough to distract her from her blankets.

I would suggest you become equally creative.

Find out what you can offer your dog that will be more fun to chew than your blankets.

Toys that are great for stuffing include Linkables treat-dispensing puzzle toys and Busy Buddy Twist 'n Treats. I also like the Bob-a-lot, but it is solely for dry food.

Stuff a toy with a layer of her normal food, then a few carrots or other veggies, then something tasty, such as a tiny bit of cheese.

Put the toys in spots where she has to "hunt" for them -- all the better to keep her busy!

