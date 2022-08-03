Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rhodesian Ridgeback

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

70-85 lb

height

24-27"

family

Scenthound

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

70-85 lb

height

24-27"

family

Scenthound

Slightly longer than tall, the Rhodesian Ridgeback combines features of speed, power, and endurance. The Rhodesian Ridgeback has an athletic build. Their stride is efficient and long. Their short glossy coat is adapted for living in hot climates. A distinctive feature is the clearly defined ridge, which starts with two identical whorls just behind their shoulders and taper to the prominence of their hipbones.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds