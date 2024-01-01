Pomeranian Dogs & Puppies

The Pomeranian is a small, square-proportioned, miniature spitz with a cobby, rounded body. This breed shares the spitz characteristics of small ears, double coat, and curled tail. The expression is alert and fox-like, and the gait is smooth and free with good reach and drive. The soft thick undercoat combined with the longer harsh outer coat, standing off from the body, combine to give the dog a unique puffy appearance. This look is further accentuated by the thick ruff and a head carriage that is naturally upgazing.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

