Shiba Inu Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu is moderately compact, being slightly longer than they are tall. They have typical traits of dogs from northern heritage: small erect ears, thick fur, powerful body, and curled tail. Their expression is often bold, spirited, and good natured. Their gait is light, quick, and agile, with an effortless, smooth stride. The Shiba Inu's double coat consists of a strong straight outer coat with a soft undercoat, imparting great insulation.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

Similar Breeds