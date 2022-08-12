Lhasa Apso
Lhasa Apso

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

13-15 lb

height

10-11"

family

Oriental

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

13-15 lb

height

10-11"

family

Oriental

The Lhasa Apso a small dog, longer than it is tall. Although the breed has never been used for purposes requiring great athleticism, the breed nonetheless has strong loin and well-developed quarters and thighs. The head is well covered with a good fall over the eyes, with whiskers and beard, imparting a dignified, almost lion-like look. The bite should be either level or slightly undershot. The coat is heavy, straight, long, and hard.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds