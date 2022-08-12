The Lhasa Apso a small dog, longer than it is tall. Although the breed has never been used for purposes requiring great athleticism, the breed nonetheless has strong loin and well-developed quarters and thighs. The head is well covered with a good fall over the eyes, with whiskers and beard, imparting a dignified, almost lion-like look. The bite should be either level or slightly undershot. The coat is heavy, straight, long, and hard.

