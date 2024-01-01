Samoyed
Samoyed

The Samoyed combines strength, agility, dignity, and grace in a general spitz outline. Slightly longer than they are tall, they are nonetheless compact. They have a strong, muscular body that is able to combine power, speed, agility, and endurance. They have a quick, agile stride with good reach and drive. Their double coat is heavy and weather resistant. Their undercoat is soft and thick, whereas the outer coat is straight and harsh, standing straight out from their body, and glistening with a silver sheen. Their expression is often animated, with the characteristic “Samoyed smile” created by the upcurved corners of their mouth.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds