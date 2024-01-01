The nomadic Samoyed people, for whom the Samoyed dog is named, came to northwestern Siberia from central Asia. They depended upon herds of reindeer for food, and had to keep on the move in order that the reindeer could find sufficient food for themselves. They also depended upon strong hardy spitz dogs to herd the reindeer and to guard them against the fierce predators of the Arctic. They occasionally helped to hunt and tow boats and sledges. These dogs lived as part of the family in the hide tents of their families, where one of their “jobs” was to keep the children warm in bed.

The first Samoyeds came to England in the late 1800s, but not all these early imports were the pure white the breed is known for today. One of these dogs was presented to Queen Alexandria, who did much to promote the breed. Descendants of the queen’s dogs can still be found in modern pedigrees.

In 1906, the first Samoyed came to America, originally a gift of Russia’s Grand Duke Nicholas. In the early 1900s, Samoyeds formed part of the sled teams on the expeditions to Antarctica and shared in the triumph of reaching the South Pole. The breed’s exploits, combined with their glistening good looks, soon won the public’s attention in America, and their popularity has grown tremendously since the Second World War. Although the once nomadic Samoyed people have long since settled in one place, the breed they created has journeyed around the world.