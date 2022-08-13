Irish Setter
Irish Setter

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

60-70 lb

height

25-27"

family

Gun Dog

A breathtakingly beautiful dog, the Irish Setter’s beauty is in part the result of historical necessity. Its elegant, yet substantial build enabled this breed to hunt with speed and stamina. The build is slightly longer than tall, giving ample room for movement without interference between fore and hind legs. The trot is ground covering and efficient. The coat is flat, straight, and of moderate length, with longer feathering on ears, backs of legs, belly, chest, and tail, providing protection from briars without becoming entangled in them. The rich mahogany color is unique and beautiful.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

