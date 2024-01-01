The Maltipoo is a mixed breed dog consisting of a Maltese and Poodle. These "designer breeds" were intended to be a smaller dog, so a toy poodle was used as a breed of origin in order to achieve that. The label of “designer breed” does not designate an actual breed, but refers to a mixed breed dog who was bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of their parents. With the Maltipoo, breeders strive for the playfulness of a Maltese with the intelligence of a Poodle (and of course the good looks of both)! It’s important to remember that mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could reflect traits of one of the parent breeds more than the other, so when considering a Maltipoo as a new family member, it’s also good to research their foundation breeds.

The Maltese is an adorable, energetic, and loyal little dog. They are often adopted by families hoping for a dog with a less allergenic coat. While they do seem to shed less than other breeds, no dog is truly hypoallergenic. They are quite loyal, very trainable, and make a wonderful addition to almost any home.

The Maltipoo has accumulated a range of nicknames, and you may have heard this dog referred to as a Malti-Doodle, Malt-A-Doodle, Maltidoodle, Maltedoodle, Malt-oodle, Malt-A-Poo, Malta-Poo, Malta Poo, Malti-Poodle, Malte-Poo, Maltepoo, Maltesepoo, Maltese-Poodle, Maltesedoodle, or even the Moodle!

