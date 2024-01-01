The Maltipoo is a mixed breed dog consisting of a Maltese and Poodle. These "designer breeds" were intended to be a smaller dog, so a toy poodle was used as a breed of origin in order to achieve that. The label of “designer breed” does not designate an actual breed, but refers to a mixed breed dog who was bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of their parents. With the Maltipoo, breeders strive for the playfulness of a Maltese with the intelligence of a Poodle (and of course the good looks of both)! It’s important to remember that mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could reflect traits of one of the parent breeds more than the other, so when considering a Maltipoo as a new family member, it’s also good to research their foundation breeds.
The Maltese is an adorable, energetic, and loyal little dog. They are often adopted by families hoping for a dog with a less allergenic coat. While they do seem to shed less than other breeds, no dog is truly hypoallergenic. They are quite loyal, very trainable, and make a wonderful addition to almost any home.
The Maltipoo has accumulated a range of nicknames, and you may have heard this dog referred to as a Malti-Doodle, Malt-A-Doodle, Maltidoodle, Maltedoodle, Malt-oodle, Malt-A-Poo, Malta-Poo, Malta Poo, Malti-Poodle, Malte-Poo, Maltepoo, Maltesepoo, Maltese-Poodle, Maltesedoodle, or even the Moodle!
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Lively, loving and loyal are just a few positive terms used to describe the Maltipoo. While they are absolutely a lap dog and love to sit and receive attention, they are also always up for a play session! They love to run around and chase toys and appreciate a friend to throw the ball for them. They tend to get along with children and even enjoy playing with these smaller humans! Since Maltipoos are generally on the small side, please be sure to supervise play with young children so your pup doesn’t get injured accidentally. Maltipoos can usually cohabitate with other pets, but a deciding factor on whether they get along well with other animals may depend on how well they were socialized at a young age.
Upkeep
The Maltipoo is a little ball of energy! Besides needing at least, a walk daily to burn some of that off, they also love walks just so they can be by their person’s side. You can fill their day with fun by allowing them to socialize with other dogs (with a proper introduction), engage in a game of fetch, or include some training games to keep their brain busy. Challenging your Maltipoo mentally will keep them out of trouble! Consider participating in obedience training so your Maltipoo will be mentally satisfied AND well behaved! Maltipoos are the perfect size for apartment living as long as their physical needs are met daily. They do have a voice and they like to use it, so they might not be ideal if you have noise restrictions.
Your Maltipoo’s fur will require dedicated grooming attention. They do not shed a lot, but their coat needs consistent brushing (daily, if possible) to keep it from matting. They need haircuts a few times a year and may need the fur around their face clipped more often than the fur on their body. Besides regular brushing, you’ll need to bathe your Maltipoo at least once a month to maintain their fluffy, soft coat. They also need their nails trimmed regularly, their ears cleaned as needed, and their teeth brushed consistently!
Health
- Major concerns: Epilepsy, Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease, Patellar Luxation, Portosystemic Shunt, Progressive Retinal Atrophy, White Shaker Syndrome
- Suggested tests: Cardiac, Eye, Patellar Luxation
- Life span: 10 to 13 years
History
The date of origin for the first Maltipoo is unknown, but we do know that the breed was created in the United States. The Maltipoo has one primary job—to be your cute and cuddly best friend. They do this job very well! They were conceived as a companion dog for people who suffer from allergies. While no dog is completely hypoallergenic, some may produce less dander and allergens, making them a better choice for a family that is trying to manage allergies. These little fluff balls are gaining more and more popularity over time due to their extremely charming personalities, and of course their teddy-bear looks.