The Puggle is a small-to-medium sized crossbreed dog with an affectionate parentage: Pug and Beagle! The Puggle was first mixed accidentally in the 1980s or 90s, but has gained a lot of popularity since then and is now quite a common pet. They are often found for adoption from shelters and rescues. You’ll hear the Puggle called a “designer breed”, which is a popular term that refers to a mixed breed dog who was intentionally bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both of their parents. For example, many Puggles are full of the friendliness of a Beagle, while sporting the affection and shorter muzzle of a Pug. Keep in mind that crossbreed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could inherit entirely different traits from their parents, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when considering a Puggle as a pet!
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Puggles are complete sweethearts and fit into many family dynamics and lifestyles. They are playful dogs, but also don’t mind a cozy cuddle session on the couch. They love people and are a solid choice for families with kids. They also usually get along with other pets in the home. They can be vocal, so be mindful if you have neighbors close by. They can be diggers and will need supervision when they are exploring a fenced yard. Puggles tend to wander if left unattended (that’s those Beagle genes showing up!), so always keep a watchful eye and have them fastened on a leash when out on walks. The Beagle is a scent hound, and the Pug is in the Mastiff family, so Puggles have some strong personalities in their background. They tend to be stubborn, so training could potentially be a difficult process, but with some high-quality treats and patience, you can get the job done!
Upkeep
Puggles are very active dogs and will require your commitment to daily exercise to keep them from becoming bored. They need at least a half-hour of healthy exercise a day, if not more, depending on the needs of the individual dog. Exercise can include walks, supervised play time in the yard, a trip to the dog park, or training games. Be mindful when exercising your Puggle in hot weather, as they can be very sensitive to the heat.
Puggles have a short fur coat, but they do shed and therefore require brushing to keep excess fur under control. Some Puggles have more wrinkles than others, so be sure to clean under skin folds to avoid dirt build-up. After bathing, dry your Puggle very well, especially under skin folds so moisture does not linger. Otherwise, just bathe, trim nails, clean ears, and brush teeth as needed, to keep your dog clean, comfortable and healthy!
Health
- Major concerns: Entropion, Heart, Intervertebral Disc Disease, Legg-Calve Perthes Disease, Stenotic Nares
- Minor concerns: Cherry Eye, Corneal Ulcer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, Hip Dysplasia, Hypothyroidism, Patellar Luxation
- Occasionally seen: Allergies, Obesity, Reverse Sneezing
- Suggested tests: Allergy, Blood, Eye, Heart, Liver Ultrasound, X-Rays
- Life span: 10-15 years
History
The first occurrence of the Puggle was accidental, but what an adorable accident it was! It happened back in the 1980s or 1990s, and since then the Puggle has become more and more popular due to their sweet, loving personalities and cute, compact faces. One of the appeals of this crossbreed is because the Beagle has a longer snout, Puggles may be born with longer noses than their parent Pug and may be less likely to have the breathing problems that the Pug breed often suffers from. So, for people who love the boundless energy of the Beagle and just can’t resist that cute puggish face, the Puggle may be just the pup you are looking for.