Puggle
Puggle

The Puggle is a small-to-medium sized crossbreed dog with an affectionate parentage: Pug and  Beagle! The Puggle was first mixed accidentally in the 1980s or 90s, but has gained a lot of popularity since then and is now quite a common pet. They are often found for adoption from shelters and rescues. You’ll hear the Puggle called a “designer breed”, which is a popular term that refers to a mixed breed dog who was intentionally bred to exhibit some of the desirable attributes of both of their parents. For example, many Puggles are full of the friendliness of a Beagle, while sporting the affection and shorter muzzle of a Pug. Keep in mind that crossbreed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could inherit entirely different traits from their parents, so it’s good to read up on both foundation breeds when considering a Puggle as a pet!

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short dog quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

How to Stop Dog from Jumping

Probably the most common query I receive from new dog owners is “how do I get him to stop jumping up?” Puppies and dogs naturally jump up on people when they say hello. Why? Because we’re taller than them! Dogs greet each other by going nose-to-nose and they like to do the same with us so it’s perfectly natural for them to jump upon us to try to reach our faces. For most, peak jumping behavior is observed around the high points of your dog’s day — mealtime, your homecoming, walk time (you pick up the leash and the bouncing begins), out on the walk itself, and when friends and relatives come to call. Our reaction must be very confusing to them.

Similar Breeds