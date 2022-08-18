English Setter
English Setter

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

50-65 lb

height

24-25"

family

Setter

The English Setter is an elegant and athletic dog with the ability to run tirelessly at a good pace. Their trot is ground covering and effortless, with the head held proudly and a lively tail. The coat is flat, with feathering on the ears, underside, backs of legs, underside of thighs, and tail. Their markings are distinctive, consisting of flecks of color, sometimes with patches, on a white background. The Laveracks tend to be larger, carry more feathering, often have deeper muzzle, and usually hold their tails nearly level when on point. The Llewellins tend to be smaller, faster, with less coat and often larger patches of color. They tend to hold their tails straight up when on point.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

