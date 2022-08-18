The English Setter is an elegant and athletic dog with the ability to run tirelessly at a good pace. Their trot is ground covering and effortless, with the head held proudly and a lively tail. The coat is flat, with feathering on the ears, underside, backs of legs, underside of thighs, and tail. Their markings are distinctive, consisting of flecks of color, sometimes with patches, on a white background. The Laveracks tend to be larger, carry more feathering, often have deeper muzzle, and usually hold their tails nearly level when on point. The Llewellins tend to be smaller, faster, with less coat and often larger patches of color. They tend to hold their tails straight up when on point.

