Dachshund
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

16-32 lb

height

8-9"

family

Scenthound

The Dachshund has an energetic, pleasant expression. Each of the three coat varieties has special attributes: the smooth is short and shining, imparting some protection against the elements; the long hair is sleek, sometimes slightly wavy, providing somewhat more protection; the wire has tight, thick, and hard hair with a finer undercoat, providing maximal protection.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

