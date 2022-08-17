The Canaan Dog resembles none of the other herding breeds, arising from a completely different background. Nonetheless, this breed shares similar traits needed in any dog that must herd for hours. Canaans are medium-sized, square-proportioned dogs of moderate substance that combines strength, agility, and endurance. They are not exaggerated in any way. Their movement is athletic and graceful, with a brisk, ground-covering trot. They are able to change directions instantly. They have a double coat, with a short, soft undercoat that varies in density according to climate, and a straight, flat-lying, harsh outer coat, with a slight ruff. This breed can adapt to great extremes in weather ranging from hot days to cold nights.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!