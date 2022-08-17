Canaan Dog
Canaan Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

35-55 lb

height

19-24"

family

Livestock

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

35-55 lb

height

19-24"

family

Livestock

The Canaan Dog resembles none of the other herding breeds, arising from a completely different background. Nonetheless, this breed shares similar traits needed in any dog that must herd for hours. Canaans are medium-sized, square-proportioned dogs of moderate substance that combines strength, agility, and endurance. They are not exaggerated in any way. Their movement is athletic and graceful, with a brisk, ground-covering trot. They are able to change directions instantly. They have a double coat, with a short, soft undercoat that varies in density according to climate, and a straight, flat-lying, harsh outer coat, with a slight ruff. This breed can adapt to great extremes in weather ranging from hot days to cold nights.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds