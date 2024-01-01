Large Munsterlander Dogs & Puppies

Large Munsterlander
Large Munsterlander

Radiating nobility, strength and refinement, the Large Munsterlander is a talented versatile hunting dog, esteemed for his retrieving, pointing and tracking skills on both land and water, using his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. He has a black-and-white short, smooth, feathered coat, springy gait and keen, far-reaching nose, equally adept for his abilities as a skilled gun dog as he is a cheerful family companion.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

